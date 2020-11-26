Corvallis businesses, OSU colleges organize to feed students "staying put" on Thanksgiving

Numerous Oregon State University colleges and local businesses chipped in to make sure students abstaining from family gatherings could have a Thanksgiving meal.

Around 450 hot turkey “Stay Put” dinners with all the fixings were handed out at Bombs Away Cafe and Tarntip Thai Cuisine, both located near campus on Monroe Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

James Cassidy, a soil science and sustainable agriculture professor as well as the founder of the OSU Organic Growers Club, said he usually hosts a meal for “orphans” — those without a family to celebrate with — each Thanksgiving.

“For the last 10-15 years I have invited my student ‘orphans’ from my classes and the student farm to my Thanksgiving dinner and it has been a lifesaver for some and fun for all who don’t really have a place to go or can’t afford travel,” Cassidy said in an email to the Gazette-Times.

The increasing need nationally for social distancing, however, canceled this year’s intimate feast. So, Cassidy wanted to find a way to incentivize students to “stay put.”

He enlisted the help of It’s On Us Corvallis and OSU leaders to network and fundraise to feed lonely students in a more creative way.

