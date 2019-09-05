{{featured_button_text}}
New routes and expanded service for the Corvallis Transit System take effect this Sunday.

The service upgrades will be paid for with the nearly $3 million CTS will receive from the state in the next two fiscal years. The money, part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF), comes from a 0.1% state transit tax that went into effect July 1, 2018.

The changes all reflect the priorities of a recent transit development plan developed by the city’s Public Works Department.

Here is a look at the key upgrades:

• Adding Sunday service. Six routes will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Adding morning and afternoon peak service to Routes 1, 5 and 6 when Oregon State University is in session.

• Redesigning Route 8 to provide regular, 120-minute service Monday through Saturday to southwest Corvallis, including Grand Oaks.

• Increasing frequency on Route 2 and Route 3 to 30-minute cycles Monday through Saturday.

• Adding a 30-minute frequency route to downtown Corvallis via Second Street seven days a week.

• Extending evening service hours for Routes 1-8.

• Adding direct service to Buchanan and Grant avenues.

• Moving and consolidating some stops to improve on-time performance.

For more information go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts.

