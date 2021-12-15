 Skip to main content
Corvallis bumps up pay for school bus drivers by 18% amid shortage.

The Corvallis School District will start new bus drivers at $21.27 per hour starting Jan. 1 in hopes of recruiting more drivers amid a national shortage. Bus drivers must be fully vaccinated to drive for the district. 

The Corvallis School District will begin paying new bus drivers $21.27 per hour, starting Jan. 1.

The 18% wage increase for employees working under the transportation agreement comes in response to a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

“Bus driver shortages have resulted in staff quickly developing alternative routes and communicating to families prior to pick up and drop off times to ensure all students have transportation to and from school,” said Becky Weeks, Corvallis School District transportation coordinator.

Turnover among bus drivers in the district, Communications Director Kelly Locey said, has resulted in combined bus routes, frequent bus delays and challenges to find coverage when drivers are out unexpectedly.

There are currently 33 drivers for the district, and Weeks said it takes 46  to be fully staffed. All of the drivers, including those currently working for the district, will receive pay increases.

Bus drivers must be fully vaccinated to drive for the district.

To apply for a bus driver position with the Corvallis School District, visit https://stacareers.com.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

