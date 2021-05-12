Corvallis building map of shortcuts

The promotion is scheduled to end at the end of the month, but Capps said “we may leave it up longer. We see this as a living document, since new developments continue adding ATCs and we plan to keep the map as a permanent fixture on the city website.

“Although it is developed as a stand-alone digital map, we are hoping to provide the ability to overlay the ATC map onto the online bike network map at some point to show how the two networks overlap and link up. There is a chance we could also add signs below dead-end street signs, for example, letting people know that a street continues for people walking and biking.

“Last, down the line, I could also see pocket-sized maps being produced. But, we wouldn’t create these until only after our network is well identified.”

And if a short-cut looks too good to be true, it just might be that you are encroaching on private property.

“We don’t want to point people toward private property," Capps said. "We either view in person or use Google Streetview to look up each ATC that comes in. We also use tax lot information to determine if it meets our qualifications. If we find an ATC that cuts through private property, we mark it on the map with a red negative symbol.

“This way it lets people know that we have seen the location, but we do not recommend it because it hasn’t met our qualifications, which usually means it is on private property.”

