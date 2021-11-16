Corvallis budget challenge: Should federal funds be spent on facilities or homelessness?

A fire truck without a bay to cover it. Homeless individuals without a roof over their heads.

How should the city of Corvallis spend its $13 million in pandemic-prompted American Rescue Plan Act funds?

That was the poignant question posed at Monday night’s Corvallis City Council meeting by resident Tim Roach, who has been tirelessly addressing homelessness during the community comments section of the last several council sessions.

Roach was joined by the Rev. Jennifer Butler of First United Congregational Church of Christ of Corvallis, Aleita Hass-Holcombe of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center and shelter volunteer Jim Swinyard, the former Benton County Sheriff in speaking on behalf of more safety net funding.

All four urged the council to spend 30% of the ARPA money on social services and fighting poverty in town. The four residents are upping the ante on a request made by Helen Higgins of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis and Ben Danley of Community Outreach to spend 20% of the federal funds on social services.

The campaign by Higgins and Danley, published as a guest opinion for the Mid-Valley News Group on Oct. 22, has sparked a community conversation, with several letters to the editor following on the original submission.

The timing has become critical. The city’s Budget Commission is going to meet Wednesday to provide an update on whether it still is recommending to councilors use as much of the $13 million to help pay for facilities upgrades as is legally possible. The commissioners had urged the council to take that step during last spring’s budget deliberations.

Ryan Seidl, the city finance director, in his staff report on the commission meeting, noted that because of general city revenue losses fueled by the pandemic, city leaders can, if they choose, spend all of the $13 million on facilities.

The facilities project, meanwhile, also was on Monday’s agenda, with councilors receiving an update from project officials. Virtually every city facility is on the list for possible upgrades, including City Hall, parks maintenance and operations in Avery Park, the Law Enforcement Building, public works and various fire stations. Also on the list are Parks & Recreation properties, including the library, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Majestic Theatre.

A “Cadillac plan” to do upgrades on all of the facilities might cost as much as $255 million, although project officials and city staffers say that there is no expectation that they will spend that much. Officials also said that they anticipate a wide range of potential funding sources will be used and that most of the projects are years away.

Included in the “shovel ready” projects identified by the project tea, is work at Fire Station No. 3 on Northwest Circle Boulevard. Included in the wish list is a new equipment bay that would cover the wildland fire rig that currently sits outside in the parking lot.

Roach and his co-advocates, meanwhile, say they would rather see roofs over the heads of the homeless than to use the federal money to get the truck out of the elements.

The parallel discussions — the Budget Commission talking ARPA on Wednesday and the facilities planners coming back to council in January — left Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis feeling unsatisfied.

“I’m frustrated with the process,” she said. “We’re still trying to figure out the big picture here. We haven’t had the discussion on our facilities priorities yet. And at the same time we’re talking about putting all of the ARPA money into facilities. I think we need to involve a lot more of a community conversation here.”

City Manager Mark Shepard, who has led the charge to address city facilities issues, noted that the Budget Commission members “could change their minds. What would $13 million in facilities funding buy the community? That's the benefit and the challenge of having these conversations at the same time.”

• Councilors heard a report of a task force of Budget Commission citizen members about possible compensation for the mayor and council members at their virtual meeting Monday night.

The task force recommends spending approximately $30,000 annually to pay the mayor $425 per month, council officers between $275 and $325 per month and the remaining seven councilors $225 apiece.

No vote was taken on the issue, although councilors generally offered praise for the idea. Dec. 6 is the likely date for a decision on the plan.

Mayor Biff Traber currently receives $100 per month, with councilors only receiving some expenses.

“The task force views a stipend, in part, as recognition of and appreciation for all the time, heart, effort and energy volunteer citizens put into serving as councilors and mayor,” Curtis Wright, chair of the task force, said.

"More important, the task force sees a stipend as removing barriers to serving — costs such as child care, high-speed internet, coffees or luncheon meetings with constituents, attendance at for-a-good-cause community events, and more," Wright said.

"The recommended stipend, modest as it is, will make it a little more economically feasible for more citizens to consider serving as a councilor or mayor. It’s another positive step toward diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Ward 4’s Gabe Shepherd agreed that compensation is an equity issue and said he hoped the program would lead to a council that represents a broader cross-section of the community.

Ward 5’s Ellis said that she was not opposed to the idea but that she preferred the issue go to the voters. Ward 7’s Paul Shaffer, meanwhile, pointed out that the system does give elected officials the power to opt out.

If approved, the system would not go into effect until after the next general election because of state conflict-of-interest laws.

• Councilors voted 9-0 in favor of a resolution that supports the transgender community and recognizes Saturday as transgender Day of Remembrance. During the discussion on the resolution, which was spearheaded by Ward 2’s Charles Maughan and Shepherd, a Nov. 5 incident at a Corvallis convenience store in which a suspect has been charged with a bias crime was referenced, although the incident was not named directly in the resolution.

• Municipal Judge Larry W. Blake Jr. was on hand to swear in Tracey Yee as the new councilor in Ward 8. Yee ran unopposed and won 96% of the vote in the Nov. 2 special election. Yee, a retired Oregon State University human resources administrator and former chair of the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, replaces Ed Junkins.

Junkins resigned from the council on June 21 to take a position at the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater. The absence of Junkins left the council with eight members for nine meetings, from July 5 through Nov. 1.

The special election that elevated Yee to the council also included a charter amendment that is aimed at reducing the amount of time that the council is not to full strength. Measure 2-132, which passed with more than 60% of the vote, calls for filling vacancies within 60 days via a council vote after nominations from the ward and a public hearing.

• New rates for Republic Services trash and recycling services were announced. Effective Jan. 1, residential rates will rise 3.96%, commercial accounts will go up 3.69% and industrial customers will see a 3.56% increase. The rate increase for a 35-gallon trash cart for a residential customer will go up 91 cents per month.

According to the franchise agreement between Republic and the city, councilor approval is required for rate increases only when they exceed 4%. Thus, Republic only had to advise the council of their intent, and no vote was taken.

• Roberta Smith was voted onto the city’s Planning Commission on a 5-4 vote ahead of Mike Steed. Smith will replace Erik Haunold, who was voted onto the commission at the Nov. 1 meeting but had to bow out for personal reasons. Smith fills a term that expires June 30, 2022, although she can choose to apply to retain the slot on the land-use advisory body for another three years.

