Corvallis boy struck by car, injured

A child was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a motorist while crossing the street in a Corvallis residential neighborhood on Thursday evening.

The 12-year-old boy was crossing Northwest Highland Avenue at Garfield Street at about 5:10 p.m. when he was hit by a 1997 GMC pickup truck going north on Highland, according to Sgt. Brett Roach of the Corvallis Police Department.

A Corvallis Fire Department ambulance crew took the boy to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Roach added.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The driver of the pickup, 76-year-old Corvallis resident Thomas Smith, cooperated with police and was cited for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Roach said.

Officers at the scene determined that Smith was not impaired or driving recklessly and simply didn’t see the boy crossing the street in the darkness, Roach said.

