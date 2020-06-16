Corvallis boy reported missing since Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday that a 12-year-old child has been missing from Corvallis since Sunday, June 7.

Nikhai Roberts, 12, was last seen by staff at a children's care facility located on NE Highway 20 in Corvallis.

Benton County Sheriff's personnel responded to a call at 12:20 a.m. on June 7 of a missing child and were informed Roberts and a 16-year-old male had been combative with staff earlier in the day.

According to authorities, the pair climbed a fence at the facility and refused to comply with orders to return to the facility.

The two were reportedly seen headed towards Albany on Highway 20. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the boys.

On Saturday, June 13, Eugene Police located the 16-year-old male and booked him on an Oregon Youth Authority warrant.

Roberts is originally from Eugene and was traveling with the 16-year-old male. Authorities believe he could be in Lane County.