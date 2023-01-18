Corvallis-born actor Ben Masters dies at 75

Actor Ben Masters died Jan. 11, 2023, at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, at 75.

Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to COVID-19.

Born May 6, 1947, in Corvallis to Beryl and Mary Masters, Ben graduated from Corvallis High School in 1965 and the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater in 1969.

With a passion for theater, film and television from a young age, Masters soon moved to New York City, where he starred in several productions both on and off Broadway, including “Captain Brassbound’s Conversion” with Ingrid Bergman, “The Cherry Orchard” with Meryl Streep and “The Boys in the Band.”

He segued into film, starring in Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz” with Roy Schneider, “Key Exchange” with Brooke Adams and Danny Aiello, “Making Mr. Right” with John Malkovich and “Dream Lover” with Kristy McNichol.

Throughout the 1970s, '80s and '90s, Masters starred in many TV mini-series, including “Noble House” with Pierce Brosnan and “Celebrity” with Ned Beatty and Tess Harper. He guest-starred in numerous television series, including “Kojak,” “Petrocelli,” “Touched by an Angel,” “Kung Fu: The Legend Continues,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Heartbeat,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Sisters” and “Pensacola: Wings of Gold.”

Masters’ last role was in the pop-culture phenomenon daytime drama “Passions,” in which he portrayed the rich and powerful Julian Crane from 1999 to 2008.

Masters is survived by his sister, Cheryl Lerner; nieces Hannah and Clea Lerner of Los Angeles; and numerous friends and colleagues by whom he was loved and respected.

At his request, there will be no memorial service or funeral.

His publicist, Eva Basler, said Masters was proud of being born and raised in Corvallis, and started all his interviews with that information.