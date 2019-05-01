The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board has made its recommendations on the two grant programs that it supervises.
The board, in its third year of operation, has $10,000 to work with, $5,000 for neighborhood empowerment grants and $5,000 for community empowerment grants, which are new this year.
At its meeting Wednesday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room the board approved its rankings of the grant applications and made recommendations to the Corvallis City Council on where the money should go.
With a bit of a twist. The board, in a motion put forward by Scott Vignos, recommended spending $4,915 on the neighborhood grants and $5,085 for community grants. Councilors are charged with making the final call on the board's approach.
The board sifted through 13 neighborhood applications totaling $8,641 and 14 community requests totaling $9,529.75 before making these recommendations:
Neighborhood
• Lancaster Bridge area: $600 for a bike repair fair.
• Woodland Meadows Park neighborhood: $600 for native flower plantings.
• Living Southtown: $600 for a street mural at the corner of Southeast Lilly Avenue and Bethel Street.
• Timberhill Neighborhood Association: $500 for a summer social event.
• Chintimini Neighborhood Association: $600 to develop a park/green space at Northwest 27th Street and Coolidge Way.
• West Hills Neighborhood Association: $120 to maintain the right of way on Philomath Boulevard between Southwest Sylvia Street and Technology Loop.
• Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center: $850 for a neighborhood block party in the College Hill area.
• Ready Grand Oaks Committee: $445 for emergency preparedness gear.
• Grand Oaks neighborhood: $600 for natural area stewardship (the group asked for $1,000, but it was trimmed as part of Vignos' motion).
Community
• Benton County Skateboard Alliance: $500 for gear and promotional materials for a safety school.
• In Cahoots: $596 for event venues and materials for “shark tank” like dinners in which diners select the best community project that is pitched during the meal.
• Corvallis Bike Collective: $1,000 for a bicycle repair stand outside the group’s Northwest 11th Street shop.
• International Moms: $1.000 to support the group’s educational and support activities.
• Corvallis Trans Support: $600 to help the group achieve 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
• Casa Latinos Unidos: $1,000 for promotional materials for community outreach.
• Benton County Special Olympics: $389 for bocce ball uniforms (the group asked for $658, but the total was trimmed as part of Vignos' motion).
Board members chose to move up the Special Olympics request in its rankings after hearing from organizers and participants during the community comments section of Wednesday's meeting.
The City Council will consider the board’s recommendations at its May 20 meeting.
The board will be looking for new leadership moving forward. This was the final meeting for Vice-Chair Rebecka Weinsteiger. The term of Chair Tracy Yee expires June 30, and she has chosen not to reapply.