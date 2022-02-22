 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Corvallis' Big Book Sale is back (and needs help)

  • 0
Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library book sale

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library plans to hold its annual Big Book Sale Feb. 25 through 27 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed.

 MID-VALLEY MEDIA, FILE

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library will hold its Big Book Sale at the end of this month at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Organizers are excited to hold the sale this year, as last year's sale was canceled due to the pandemic. However, volunteers are urgently needed to carry out the sale. Strong bodies are especially needed on Thursday, Feb. 24, to move books from the library’s warehouse to the fairgrounds.

Individuals who are willing to help; employers who can authorize employees to do a service project by helping move books; and those who know of groups or individuals who can help are asked to email katherine.inman@friendsofthecbclibrary.org.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the sale during open hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Time slots are roughly two hours.

People are also reading…

The sale will take place in a new location, the Solar Building at the fairgrounds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US sanctioning Russian oligarchs, debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News