Corvallis' Big Book Sale is back (and needs help)

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library will hold its Big Book Sale at the end of this month at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Organizers are excited to hold the sale this year, as last year's sale was canceled due to the pandemic. However, volunteers are urgently needed to carry out the sale. Strong bodies are especially needed on Thursday, Feb. 24, to move books from the library’s warehouse to the fairgrounds.

Individuals who are willing to help; employers who can authorize employees to do a service project by helping move books; and those who know of groups or individuals who can help are asked to email katherine.inman@friendsofthecbclibrary.org.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the sale during open hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Time slots are roughly two hours.

The sale will take place in a new location, the Solar Building at the fairgrounds.

