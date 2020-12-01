Corvallis bias program may broaden reach

The hate and bias response initiative in Corvallis is kicking into a higher gear.

The project, paid for with $150,000 approved in June by the City Council, could expand into a regional entity, said Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard at a Tuesday night community forum on the project.

Shepard told participants in the virtual forum that he has spoken with officials in Philomath, Albany and Benton County about participation and that he plans to discuss the concept Tuesday with representatives of the Cascades West Council of Governments.

Shepard emphasized that no one has made any commitments, but he said he was encouraged by the interest from other entities. Shepard said that a project manager will be hired, but he noted that support staff might come from a regional entity rather than the city of Corvallis.

“It’s great to hear that Albany, Philomath and (the council of governments) all are leaning in together,” said Jason Dorsette, one of the facilitators at Tuesday’s event. “That is so inspirational. We’re in a really good situation to move the dial.”

Approximately 25 people took part in Tuesday’s forum, which was led by Soul Force Education, a diversity training group founded by Oregon State University officials Dorsette and Jonathan Stoll.