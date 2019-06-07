Benton County and the city of Corvallis are replacing an aging shared phone system with separate systems using modern internet-based technology, but residents trying to contact local government offices shouldn’t notice any communication disruptions.
The phone lines will not be down during the switch, officials said, and the phone numbers for most county and city offices will remain the same.
“There may be some departments bringing on new public lines, but none of the published phone numbers are changing,” said Adam Loerts, deputy director of the Benton County Information Technology Department.
The only exception is the Benton County Circuit Court, which is actually a state agency and which switched to a state phone system on Monday. The main number for the court is now 541-243-7850. A complete list of phone lines for the court can be found online at http://bit.ly/2QzBs0N.
The old phone system dates back to the 1990s, Loerts said, and is rapidly becoming obsolete. The new one is based on a technology called voice over internet protocol, or VOIP, and will be routed through the county’s computer system.
While employees who rely heavily on their desk phones will get new ones, others will use headsets to make and receive calls through their computers or will use handheld smartphones.
Both the city and the county are going with Cisco-manufactured private branch exchange, or PBX, phone systems using voice over internet protocol. Technology Integration Group won the contracts to supply and install the new systems, at a cost of $300,000 for the county and $317,000 for the city, officials told the newspaper.
The county’s project is a little farther along than the city’s, which was delayed by a computer network upgrade.
“We started rolling it out to departments a couple of weeks ago,” said Grace McDonald, Benton County’s IT director. “We’re going to be finished by June 30.”
Installation of the city’s new phone system should begin around the end of next week, after work is finished on the network project, Corvallis IT Director Michael Livingston said.
“We’ve received all the new phones, and the PBXs are being programmed right now,” he said.
“We don’t have a completion date yet because the fiber was delayed. That might push it back a little bit, but it should be done by the end of July.”
As with the Benton County system, Corvallis government phone numbers will not change but some new lines will be added, Livingston said.
“If somebody has an existing number people can call, that will be the same,” he said. “But there will be additional staff who will be callable.”
While the new systems will be separate, they will still be compatible, McDonald said, an arrangement that offers some built-in redundancy in the event of an outage.
“One of the risks to having a shared (phone) system is if that system goes down, both the city and the county have no phones,” McDonald said.
That risk goes away with the new county phone system, she said, and once installation of the city’s new system is complete, the two networks will be able to back each other up.
“If the county system goes down, we automatically roll over to the city and vice versa,” McDonald said. “It gives both the city and the county an extra layer of protection in the event of a failure.”
While VOIP phone systems are not immune to a widespread power outage the way landline phones are, both the city and the county maintain backup power systems that will be able to keep the phones working in the event of an emergency.
Both city and county officials say the new systems will save money in the long run through lower operation and maintenance costs, cheaper calling plans and so forth. In the city’s case, Livingston says he has even calculated how long it will take for the new system to pay for itself: two years, six months and 14 days.