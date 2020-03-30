Corvallis/Benton emergency center seeking protective gear

The emergency operations center run by Corvallis and Benton County has entered its third week of helping coordinate the local response to the coronavirus outbreak.
New this week are an online portal and donation box to ramp up the collection of badly needed personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns.
To reach the portal go to https://bentoncounty.recovers.org/, with direct donations possible 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday in the rear parking lot of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Bryan Lee, the emergency manager with Benton County and one of two team leaders at the EOC, noted that the donations box will be staffed by certified volunteers.
“We’re starting small and asking for extra masks, gloves and gowns that people might have stashed away,” Lee said. “Our needs will likely increase on the next few weeks, so people should keep checking back at the website.”
The PPE issue has been a key focus of the EOC, which Lee says is responsible for “inventorying the material and developing a system for distributing it to health-care providers based on need.
“This is an intense process. We cannot respond to every need in the community, and we have to be constantly looking two weeks ahead and anticipating how the community’s needs could change.”
The center is working in two teams of 20 or so individuals, with Lee leading one team and Corvallis Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy the other. The center started with the teams working two days on and two days off, but they have switched things up and now each team is working a five-day week before yielding to the other.
The teams have been growing slightly, Lee said, as they find gaps in the skill sets that they needed.
For example they added Kate Porsche, the economic development manager for Corvallis and Benton County, Lee said, “to make contact with local businesses and help them navigate all of the announcements coming out at the state and federal level. This effort will become more important as the pandemic subsides and we focus on getting things back to normal and re-opening the economy.”
The EOC also has added information technology support to the operation. Accounting and finance, Lee said, are unappreciated pieces of the puzzle.
· "Both the city and the county have to track their daily expenditures so that we can apply for federal reimbursement once this is all over and done< he said.
Lee and his teams also have found that the CFD training facility on the Corvallis Public Works property isn’t large enough to allow proper social distancing for EOC members. Thus, they are searching for larger quarters or perhaps will use multiple locations. Lee said that a heated tent is among the options being considered. A decision, he said, is likely early next week.
“We’re also making long-term plans for how the rest of April could play out,” Lee said. “We’re planning for a surge in hospital admissions based on case modeling. We’re in daily contact with Good Samaritan and the Corvallis Clinic about their status — number of beds, number of ventilators and other vital resources.”
When the center opened March 17 the sense was that the teams would operate for at least a month. Now, Lee says, it is likely the EOC “will stay open at some level for a least three or four months.”
