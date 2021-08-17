Corvallis, Benton County set up 4th meeting on homelessness

City of Corvallis and Benton County officials met for 130 minutes Tuesday in a virtual work session on homelessness.
It was the third such meeting since the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), which includes city and county participation, issued a series of 12 recommendations to address the homeless challenge earlier this spring.
And it won’t be the final joint meeting, either. The Corvallis City Council, the Benton County Board of Commissioners and city and county staffers agreed to meet on Sept. 2 for another update.
Matters for further review include efforts to find shelter/camping space for the homeless this winter and hire the staffing to make the project succeed. Joe Kerby, administrator for Benton County, identified project management, communications and grant writers as the key staffers needed.
Councilors and commissioners offered a wide range of space solutions, including the Benton County Fairgrounds, hotels and motels and possible use of designated city parks.
It was the “this winter” piece that drove much of the discussion. Several elected officials, led by Ward 2 Corvallis Councilor Charles Maughan, expressed frustration that more progress had not been made given we already are in the middle of August.
“I’m trying not to be too emotional here,” Maughan said, “but when I was reading the packet for this meeting I was very disappointed. I was hoping for solutions and we got history. We need immediate action. We need to figure out what to do, find a solution and take action. It doesn’t have to be perfect.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
A sticking point during the discussions was whether focusing on the short-term issue of this winter’s shelter program would hinder the ability of the city and county to make headway on some of HOPE’s longer-term recommendations.
All of the wrangling took place with the specter of the current COVID spike looming out there. A table included in the meeting packet noted that current shelter capacity of 154 individuals is 68 below full because social service providers have had to reduce the number of people they can accommodate due to social distancing guidelines.
A prime example of the challenge the officials faced was the discussion of using the fairgrounds for a shelter or a managed camp. Corvallis councilors praised it as a far better option than the city parks and Oregon Department of Transportation and railroad property that was used in the past year-plus.
County Commissioner Pat Malone, who serves as the liaison to the fair board, noted the challenge of working around the sheer number of events the fairgrounds regularly hosts. And Kerby noted that the car camping experiment that occurred there earlier in the pandemic produced a series of safety and security issues.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.