Corvallis-Benton County Public Library plans misinformation workshop

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will offer a “Misinformation and News Workshop” at noon Thursday, Feb. 24, online.

Participants can learn how to identify misinformation online in the free session. Librarian Bonnie Brzozowski will teach strategies for identifying misinformation online and in news media.

Participants will learn how and why misinformation proliferates online, how to identify and find authoritative information, how search engines work, how to search Google and other websites, how to find the source of viral content, and more.

A recording of the presentation and a set of resources will be emailed to registrants within 24 hours of the workshop's completion.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/misinformationandnews.

Brzozowski has been a librarian for 14 years, working at the Corvallis library for 10 years, and at Austin Public Library, Austin, Texas, for four years before that. She has taught classes on computers and technology since 2006.

Further information is available at 541-766-6793.

