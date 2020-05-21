Corvallis, Benton County look to open more facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Corvallis and Benton County continue to move forward on steps to reopen facilities in line with state orders on coronavirus recovery.

County offices will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, said County Administrator Joe Kerby in a press release.

Members of the public will face “check-in” stations in the entry way of each county facility. The stations will have hand sanitizer and face masks available. Face masks will be required for both members of the public and employees.

Individuals who feel sick or have symptoms will not be admitted and will be requested to conduct business with the county via email or telephone.

“The safety of county employees is our top priority,” Kerby said. “We spent the past two weeks preparing our offices to reopen. Although the doors to our county buildings are open to the public we do have limited staffing, and limited space in some of our lobbies. We encourage calling before arriving so appointments can be set up if necessary.”

The city of Corvallis, meanwhile, made a series of announcements about reopening during its weekly remote COVID-19 briefing. Here is a look at what is new:

• Tennis courts and pickleball courts will open Friday for singles play only.