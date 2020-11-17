Corvallis, Benton County limit access

Corvallis and Benton County are changing access rules to their buildings and altering programs to conform to Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze.
The county changes took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the Corvallis guidelines starting Wednesday.
“These closure and cancellations are intended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has surged in recent weeks despite ongoing mitigation efforts,” said the city of Corvallis in a statement.
The Corvallis changes will take place only for the two-week freeze imposed by the governor. The county changes run through Jan. 1.
Parks, natural areas and trails in both jurisdictions remain open.
Here is a look at the changes:
Corvallis
All city offices, facilities, lobbies and customer service areas are closed. Most services still remain available via phone or at www.corvallisoregon.gov.
The three Parks and Recreation community centers — Osborn Aquatic Center, the Majestic Theatre and the Corvallis Community Center — will be closed, but some programs may be available. See www.corvallisoregon.gov/pr.
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library remains closed, while its contactless pickup and delivery services remain in place. Walkup service and computer appointments have been discontinued. See www.cbcpubliclibrary.net.
The utility bill center in the Madison building is closed, but customers can make payments online at www.corvallisoregon.gov/billing or by phone at 541-766-6949.
Benton County
Public access to all county building lobbies and meeting spaces will reopen Jan. 4, with the exception of the community health centers, which will remain open.
All community health clinics remain staffed and will continue to see patients in-person, by phone and virtually through telehealth. Patients must call their clinic to get instructions on how to safely enter the building when an in-person appointment is necessary.
Those with business at the Benton County Health Department should go to https://www.co.benton.or.us/health/, phone: 541-766-6835 or email https://www.co.benton.or.us/community/webform/contact-us.
Virtually all other county departments remain available online, by phone, email or in-person by appointment.
Those with business at the Benton County Circuit Court should note that it is a state agency and its access, calendar and business operations are controlled by the state. See https://www.courts.oregon.gov/courts/benton/Pages/default.aspx.
Those wishing to make property tax payments should mail them to PO Box 964, Corvallis, OR 97339; place them in the parking lot drop box of the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis; or pay online at https://www.co.benton.or.us/finance/page/benton-county-finance-tax-online-payment-fees.
Customers can make arrangements to pay their taxes in person by calling 541-766-6808 or emailing financeinfo@co.benton.or.us.
