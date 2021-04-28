Corvallis-Benton board finalizes homeless recommendations

A Corvallis-Benton County advisory board has forwarded 12 recommendations on homelessness to elected officials.
The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to review the report of the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, known as HOPE for short, at a joint meeting May 20.
The votes at a virtual meeting Wednesday to approve the recommendations culminated a 16-month process of data gathering and public engagement aimed at producing better coordination of services for the homeless.
“Let’s take a breath,” said Julie Arena, the program coordinator for Benton County. “You all have done an excellent job of navigating one of the most difficult problems in our community.”
The 18 board members on hand took votes on two motions, approving 11 of the 12 recommendations as a group on an 18-0 vote and voting 14-4 in favor of one recommendation on a range of sheltering services.
Voting no on the second motion were Joel Goodwin, Christina Jancila, Jan Napack and Reece Stotsenberg.
The key point of division was whether to include managed camping as one of the components of a sheltering system.
Goodwin, a captain in the Corvallis Police Department, noted that the feedback that the board received and the data it had gathered did not support managed camping.
Others in the group agreed that managed camping was not the best solution, but they also wanted to keep it in the toolbox.
“You can’t rule it out,” said board member Andrea Myhre of Corvallis Housing First. “You have to provide something for people.”
Board member Aleita Hass-Holcombe, a longtime volunteer and coordinator with the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, said it was unfortunate that a proposed fenced, 24-tent managed camping pilot project next to the BMX track off Southeast Chapman Place never got off the ground.
“It would have given us a model for how it could work," she said. "We needed that step. Otherwise, we are kidding ourselves.”
Stotsenberg, who hosts the Corvallis Homeless Solutions Facebook group, countered that the managed camp plan only had 24 slots.
“What do you do with the other 80 people who are camping in the area?” Stotsenberg asked, while also saying that microshelters would provide “a better bang for the buck” than managed camping.
One other recommendation, on using a “hub model” approach to helping coordinate care for homeless individuals, also sparked lengthy discussion from board members. Ultimately, they agreed to do more research in a workgroup that will involve Goodwin, Napack, Catherine Biscoe and Pegge McGuire.
Other recommendations included items that call for improving data collection and metrics, increasing the number of homeless case managers, adding a crisis response team, creating a resource center, exploring barriers to housing, providing opportunities for community involvement, increasing the supply of permanent supportive housing, and increasing rental assistance.
Many of the recommendations noted that microshelters are one of the best tools the community has to tackle the homelessness challenge.
In other action on the homeless front, Myhre announced at the HOPE meeting that the Corvallis Budget Inn on Highway 99W in South Corvallis will open next week as a repurposed shelter for transitional housing.
Corvallis Housing First used a $2.5 million grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to buy the inn in February. The funds are part of Project Turnkey, which is providing funds statewide to purchase motels and convert them to house the homeless.
