Corvallis begins project on facilities needs

The city of Corvallis has hired a former department director and a consultant to tackle a study of facilities needs.

Mary Steckel, who retired as public works director last September, is back on the city payroll on a part-time basis and is serving as the project manager for the work.

Makers Architecture and Urban Design of Seattle is being paid $175,000 to assist the city with the review of its facilities. Included are City Hall and the other public buildings in which city employees work, such as the Public Works Department compound on Northeast Third Street and the Parks and Recreation operation in Avery Park.

“The city has not done proactive planning to address our facility needs for a long time,” said City Manager Mark Shepard, who has been advocating for increased attention to facilities during this spring’s budget process.

“So we are pretty far behind in taking care of our facility needs. Having appropriate, energy-efficient and safe facilities is an important component of making sure the city is able to effectively deliver services to our community.”

