Corvallis begins project on facilities needs

The city of Corvallis has hired a former department director and a consultant to tackle a study of facilities needs.
Mary Steckel, who retired as public works director last September, is back on the city payroll on a part-time basis and is serving as the project manager for the work.
Makers Architecture and Urban Design of Seattle is being paid $175,000 to assist the city with the review of its facilities. Included are City Hall and the other public buildings in which city employees work, such as the Public Works Department compound on Northeast Third Street and the Parks and Recreation operation in Avery Park.
“The city has not done proactive planning to address our facility needs for a long time,” said City Manager Mark Shepard, who has been advocating for increased attention to facilities during this spring’s budget process.
“So we are pretty far behind in taking care of our facility needs. Having appropriate, energy-efficient and safe facilities is an important component of making sure the city is able to effectively deliver services to our community.”
The gaps in terms of facilities suitability became even more acute, Shepard said, during the pandemic, when social distancing protocols forced the city to relocate some staff and have other employees work from home.
Steckel and Shepard both said that the project does not have a working list of facilities that require attention. They say that the upcoming review by Makers, due to be completed in October, will make those determinations.
“That is what this work will provide — baseline information so we can develop a prioritized list and strategy for addressing the needs,” Shepard said.
During the public hearing and departmental reviews before the city Budget Commission that took place on the fiscal 2021-22 budget, Shepard suggested that the city should look at spending its latest installment of federal relief aid on facilities.
Shepard estimates that the city will ultimately receive $13.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the $1.9 trillion measure that President Joe Biden signed March 11. What is not known is what percentage of those funds might be available for facilities.
Shepard said the city is willing to consider other avenues if the ARPA funds are off-limits.
“We will be exploring all funding options available and will have recommendations for the City Council to consider,” he said.
