Corvallis beauty salon temporarily closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

A Corvallis beauty salon has temporarily closed its doors after the facility was exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Adore Salon at 300 SW Madison Ave. shut down Thursday and will remain closed until July 27 while the premises are deep-cleaned and sanitized, according to a post on the salon’s Facebook page signed by Alexis Wright, who owns the business with her husband, Dylan.

“Wednesday evening we found out there is possible exposure to COVID-19 in the past two weeks and as the number of daily cases are on the rise in Oregon, we believe it is prudent to act with an abundance of caution and temporarily close again,” Wright wrote.

It was not clear how the salon may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Wright could not be reached for comment on Friday. A call to Adore was met with a recorded message stating the salon will remain closed until July 27 because of the possible virus exposure.

On her Facebook post, however, Wright goes on to say that the salon is exceeding state and federal public health guidelines by closing and that all employees will be required to show a negative test for COVID-19 before returning to work.

“Hopefully this will be our last closure but (we) are prepared for more exposures as COVID-19 becomes a regular part of our lives,” the Facebook post says.