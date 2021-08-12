Corvallis-based nonprofit seeks to diversify hunting

They’ve also put on gun skills classes and organized a handful of hunts for new hunters. Parker said the organization’s goal was to introduce 20 new people to hunting in their first year and they’ve already brought 17 new people out to hunt and expect 23 more to participate in their hunts this fall.

“It’s exciting there’s been so much demand,” Parker said.

But the organization’s goals are more ambitious. Parker said they’ve had more than 50 people from across the United States register as mentors for new hunters. Although all the hunts so far have been in Oregon and California and supervised by Flatt, Parker and Tyner, the organization’s goal is to have hunts take place across the country run by their mentors, once they have established a model for events solidly enough to scale it up.

Parker said there are a number of factors that have created the situation where a traditional survival activity such as hunting has become so disproportionately dominated by one race. These include exclusionary laws that banned Black people from hunting some animals, the fact that there is little public land on the East Coast for hunting, and private lands are overwhelmingly owned by white people.

“It wasn’t an accident,” she said of the demographics of hunting.