Corvallis-based nonprofit seeks to diversify hunting

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service published a study in 2016 that Corvallis resident Jimmy Flatt could never quite let go of. It found that 97% of hunters in the country are white.
Flatt, who identifies as Hispanic and Pacific Islander, said the study confirmed his own experiences growing up as a hunter and volunteering with Ducks Unlimited for seven years. He was often the only non-white person involved with hunting.
Flatt, who was taught to hunt by a family friend, said he found himself frequently thinking and talking about the underrepresentation of people of color in hunting after seeing the study.
“I think I even mentioned it on our first date,” he said to Lydia Parker, his longtime girlfriend.
Parker, who is a member of the Kanienʼkehá꞉ka tribe, more commonly known as the Mohawks, said Flatt brought up the problem on more than just that occasion.
“I got so mad,” she said. “I was like, ‘stop talking and do something about it.’”
Finally, while on a college graduation trip in Europe in 2019, Parker convinced Flatt to take action.
While still traveling, Flatt called up his friend and fellow hunter Thomas Tyner, a former Oregon State University football player, and asked if Tyner would be interested in starting a new nonprofit with him aimed at diversifying hunting. Tyner, who is Black, agreed and he, Flatt and Parker, also a Corvallis resident, began the process of registering a new nonprofit called Hunters of Color.
The organization incorporated in September 2020 and has launched a multifaceted approach to diversifying hunting through education and mentoring.
Flatt, who has a mechanical engineering degree from OSU and has a regular job as an engineer, said his advocacy for hunting is primarily because he is a conservationist. He said fees paid by hunters for licenses fund a huge amount of ongoing conservation work. However, he said if hunting doesn’t become more diverse, demographic change might shrink the number of people hunting and fees on hunting licenses might go up as fewer people are buying licenses, and the increased cost would deny even more people access to hunting.
“If you create a hunter you’re going to create a conservationist, and that’s really important to me,” he said.
Flatt said the organization is necessary because hunting is a skill that’s traditionally passed down from parents to their children, and many people of color don’t have anyone in their family who can teach them to hunt.
Parker, an OSU history graduate whose father, Mike Parker, has been the play-by-play announcer for OSU football, men’s basketball and baseball for more than two decades, said she’s been working full-time without pay to support the organization since it launched.
Lydia Parker said the organization has education initiatives aimed both at people of color who may be interested in becoming hunters and current hunters who want to make the woods a more welcoming place. Parker said the non-profit uses blogs and social media posts to educate the public and puts on classes through hunting organizations and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife based on anti-racism principles.
They’ve also put on gun skills classes and organized a handful of hunts for new hunters. Parker said the organization’s goal was to introduce 20 new people to hunting in their first year and they’ve already brought 17 new people out to hunt and expect 23 more to participate in their hunts this fall.
“It’s exciting there’s been so much demand,” Parker said.
But the organization’s goals are more ambitious. Parker said they’ve had more than 50 people from across the United States register as mentors for new hunters. Although all the hunts so far have been in Oregon and California and supervised by Flatt, Parker and Tyner, the organization’s goal is to have hunts take place across the country run by their mentors, once they have established a model for events solidly enough to scale it up.
Parker said there are a number of factors that have created the situation where a traditional survival activity such as hunting has become so disproportionately dominated by one race. These include exclusionary laws that banned Black people from hunting some animals, the fact that there is little public land on the East Coast for hunting, and private lands are overwhelmingly owned by white people.
“It wasn’t an accident,” she said of the demographics of hunting.
She added that the outdoors can be a place people of color are wary of because of a valid fear of experiencing racism in such white-dominated spaces. However, she said the organization has received lots of support from white hunters who are happy to share the sport and many of the people signed up to mentor new hunters are white. Parker said the organization’s motto is “The Outdoors are for Everyone” and their goal is just to open up the sport to new hunters, not close it to people who already hunt.
Parker, who learned to hunt as an adult from Flatt and Tyner, said the organization is meaningful for her personally because she believes indigenous people have a right to have a connection with their traditional practices and food sources, but many have lost their connection to hunting because there are so many barriers to participating in hunting, such as the high cost of hunting gear and the ongoing effect of exclusionary practices that leave many families without the knowledge to hunt. She added that she also likes hunting because it gives people a way to be more self-sufficient.
“It’s one of the most sustainable ways to eat meat,” she said.
Flatt said he fell in love with hunting at age eight and for him Hunters of Color’s work is worthwhile when he sees new people discover the joy of hunting.
“It’s just so fulfilling,” he said.