Corvallis-based brewery aims to raise funds for fight against racial injustice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick Arzner had been searching for a way to use his business to support the causes he believes in.

Arzner, the owner of Corvallis-based Block 15 Brewing, has spent the past few months reflecting and researching on how to help those who face racial injustice and bring awareness to the difficulties experienced by people of color.

“It’s really easy to say ‘I’m not racist’ and then not pay attention to what’s going on around you,” Arzner said. “The idea of being anti-racist, it’s a practice of actually opposing racism and promoting racial tolerance. … There’s a lot of people out there who don’t have the freedom that everyone enjoys.”

Arzner saw the perfect opportunity to continue that support with a nationwide, collaborative effort among breweries called Black is Beautiful.

The objective of the movement is simple: According to the Black is Beautiful website, participating breweries hope to raise awareness for the injustices that people of color face daily and raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.