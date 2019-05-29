The annual backyards of Corvallis fundraising tour is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will spend the day enjoying Corvallis’ different and new hidden backyard beauties on a self-directed tour that features a variety of styles and sizes to inspire gardeners.
The event is a fundraiser for the Chintimini Senior and Community Center. Tickets costs $15 and are available at the center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/hidden-treasures-the-backyards-of-corvallis/29288.
Check-in is at the Walnut Barn at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.