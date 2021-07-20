Corvallis backs massive land annexation

The Corvallis City Council moved closer to approving one of the largest developments in the city in at least a decade.

Councilors voted unanimously on Monday night to tentatively move forward with an annexation agreement for 118 acres of property near the 53rd Street roundabout.

The decision, which still requires the council to approve formal findings at a future meeting, likely means housing — perhaps more than 1,000 units of it — will be built on the property. It would be the largest single development in Corvallis in at least a decade.

In recent years the largest developments have been student housing, including the Retreat (approximately 1,000 bedrooms), Domain Corvallis (approximately 900 bedrooms) and the Sierra complex at Washington Yards (approximately 700 bedrooms).

In terms of single-family construction the Ponderosa Ridge development, currently in progress in northwest Corvallis, consists of just 275 units. It remains to be seen how many units ultimately will be developed in the 200 or so acres in the Timberhill area above Kings Boulevard.

The council held a public hearing on the Marys Annexation at its June 21 meeting, but requests to hold the record open and to allow property owner David Lin to make a final argument postponed deliberations until Monday.