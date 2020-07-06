Corvallis backs Black Lives Matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council unanimously passed a resolution of support for Black Lives Matter at its Monday meeting.

The 9-0 vote builds on an earlier statement of support for Black Lives Matter, its work and goals, from the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

“This is an important resolution and I will be supporting it and I want to encourage my fellow councilors to do the same,” said Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins, the lone Black man on the council. “Not all communities will be putting out this sort of resolution.”

Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis, who worked on the resolution with Andrew Struthers of Ward 9, said she had researched other resolutions on the matter and “I didn’t find any as broad as Benton County’s. Councilor Junkins is right that we are one of the few communities who have taken this step and I’m proud that we are doing so.”