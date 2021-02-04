Corvallis artist receives grant (Feb. 4)

In the first of two rounds of 2021 Career Opportunity Program grant awards, the Oregon Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation recently awarded a total of $82,305 to 24 artists for career development projects.

Bruce Burris of Corvallis received $1,500 to support the framing, packing and shipping of artwork for his one-person exhibition at Summertime Gallery in Chelsea, New York.

Career Opportunity Grants support individual Oregon artists by enabling them to take advantage of timely opportunities that enhance their artistic careers. Most grants support the artists’ participation in residencies, exhibitions or performance opportunities.

The application for the second round of 2021 Career Opportunity Grants is now live at https://www.oregonartscommission.org/grants/career-opportunity. The deadline is March 4.

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, services and special initiatives. The commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.

