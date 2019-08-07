The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify several suspects in a string of daylight car break-ins that happened in the Corvallis area on July 26.
An organized team of thieves smashed windows of four parked vehicles in Lewisberg, Adair Village and Peavy Arboretum, snatching purses and wallets left behind by the drivers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The thieves then allegedly used the victims’ debit and credit cards to purchase roughly $16,000 worth of gift cards at Albany and Corvallis Fred Meyer stores, a gas station convenience store in Halsey and a Foot Locker store in Eugene before dumping the stolen bank cards, wallets and purses.
“It was a pretty organized effort,” Undersheriff Greg Ridler said this week.
Ridler added that these types of crimes are not unusual.
“Any kind of public recreational area where people leave things in their vehicles, we will get organized groups of thieves,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office advises people not to leave valuables in their cars, especially purses or wallets containing bank cards that thieves can convert into quick cash.
“They’ll hit them as hard as they can and as fast as they can,” Ridler said.
After examining store surveillance video, investigators believe at least three people were involved in the July 26 crime spree. The suspects are described as three black men who were wearing dark clothes and traveling in a white sport-utility vehicle.
Anyone who might have information about the suspects is asked to call Deputy Dave Young at 541-766-6858.