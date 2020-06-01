Corvallis approves hate/bias program

“We can’t afford to be comfortable right now," said Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins, who made the motion to amend while also praising the work on the project put in by Ward 3’s Hyatt Lytle and Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers.

Junkins, the lone African American on the council, was the victim of a hate/bias incident early in his council career in 2019 when he was run off the road by a motorist while jogging on Northwest Ponderosa Avenue.

A second amendment, which would have contributed $5,000 to the da Vinci Days festival, failed on a 5-4 vote. Councilors, who have backed festival requests for funding in the past, expressed concerns that the festival could not put on a full event this year because of the coronavirus. Carole Hobrock, the executive director of the festival, also testified during the hearing.

The overall budget passed on an 8-1 vote, with Jan Napack of Ward 1 casting the lone “no” vote.

Eleven individuals submitted public testimony on the budget in advance, with nine of the 11 favoring the funding request from da Vinci Days.

Earlier in the meeting Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman spoke about the Minneapolis incident and stressed that such a case could not occur in Corvallis because of the way his officers are trained.