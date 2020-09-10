Corvallis approves aid to low-income residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council is moving forward with a program that would provide assistance to low-income residents on their city services bill.

Councilors approved a plan for the program at its Tuesday meeting, but the issue must come back to the council via an ordinance at a future meeting.

The city services bill, which is paid by residents, business, churches and nonprofits such as Samaritan Health Services and Oregon State University, pays for water, storm water, waste water, public transit, urban forestry, sidewalks, street maintenance and public safety.

Councilors have approved significant increases in the bill in recent years for streets and public safety, and councilors have been working on ways to limit the impact on low-income residents. The average monthly bill for single-family residents is about $95.

The program approved unanimously Tuesday would reduce the bill by $25 per month to those who apply and qualify under the same guidelines the city’s Parks and Recreation Department uses for its scholarship program.

In addition, all other city services bill customers would pay a monthly surcharge of 35 cents, which is designed to pay for the program.