Corvallis annexation, subdivision passes Planning Commission

A proposed 42-acre housing subdivision got the go-ahead from the Corvallis Planning Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The proposal is opposed by a community group and has sparked numerous public comments against it. The City Council still must sign off on whether it wants to bring the land — at the north end of Northwest Goldfinch and Northwest Bunting drives, near Chip Ross Park, Timberhill Natural Area and McDonald Forest — within city boundaries.

Besides the annexation, the subdivision requires a zoning change and dividing the property into 41 lots for single-family homes and five wildland preservation tracts. Known as The Preserve, the development's future homes would likely be in the $500,000 range.

The developer is Jim Boeder, who also sits on the Planning Commission. He has participated in past meetings about the project as a private citizen but appeared not to be in attendance Wednesday.

Staff had recommended the Planning Commission approve the annexation, zone change and subdivision with conditions, including getting sign-off from the state lands agency and Army Corps of Engineers. In a three-part vote, the commission unanimously approved the proposal.

“As far as annexation goes, this property is within our urban growth boundaries, adjacent to the city, and meets all of the requirements,” Commissioner Carl Price said of his motion to approve.

Price also led the motions regarding zoning and subdivision, saying both met guidelines for approval. He noted the development leaves 31.83 acres of open space.

In its opposition, community group Saving Open Space members have said they are concerned about losing green areas in Corvallis as well as possible delays in emergency responses in the event of fire or other catastrophes. The group has retained a land use attorney for advice and is considering a community poll to indicate to officials how widespread the opposition is.

Pam Burnor, a Saving Open Space supporter, urged the commission Wednesday not to rubber-stamp projects based on past projections, saying it seems that Corvallis is not planning for current and future conditions.

How smartly the community uses and develops its remaining land determines how safe or unsafe it will be, she added.

“Already, the changes in weather patterns, increased average temperature, and sea level rising brings the threat of more extreme storms, droughts, wildfires and other natural disasters to our community,” Burnor said. “Local projects must address the risks of future disasters.”

Burnor called for a moratorium on annexation and rezoning along the urban-wildland interface until land use codes and risk assessment maps can be brought up to date, adding future code changes as well as city planners should be flexible enough to make adjustments when conditions change.

“Approving future growth without pausing to consider current and future conditions would be a tragic mistake,” Burnor said. “Please base all your committee decisions on current facts and what you know about the potential risks today.”

The appeal process for the Planning Commission’s decisions is somewhat complicated by the multifaceted vote.

If the zone change and subdivision are appealed, all three decisions will go to the Corvallis City Council. If no appeals are filed for the zone change and/or subdivision, the council will only be considering the annexation. At this stage, the annexation cannot be appealed because the Planning Commission's vote is only advisory.

Appeals must be filed within 12 days of the written decision’s signing. It was expected to be signed Thursday, Feb, 17. Commissioner Jerry Shean abstained from discussing and voting on the proposal because he missed a prior meeting on the topic and had not reviewed the meeting materials.

