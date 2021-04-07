Corvallis and Albany farmers' markets kick off in April

Farmer’s market season in Linn and Benton counties is kicking off this month, with the first outdoor marketplaces to be held in downtown Albany and Corvallis on April 17. Both locations will have COVID-19 protocols in place.
The Corvallis market is at the corner of Northwest First Street and Jackson Avenue and is held on Wednesdays and Saturdays. A new section of the Saturday market was added just west of First Street because a small portion of the market’s usual parking area is currently being used for outdoor dining at various restaurants and bars in downtown Corvallis.
The Albany Farmers’ Market is located at Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street Southwest, occupying the City Hall parking lot and an adjacent block of Fourth Avenue.
No craft stalls are being set up at either market as part of an effort to reduce the number of vendors and keep stalls spread out.
“Farmers markets will focus on their role as essential food providers, using all available space to spread out vendors and customers and ensure community access to locally grown, fresh and healthy foods,” said a news release from Rebecca Landis, who coordinates the markets.
While no crafts stalls will be contained within the market itself, visitors to the downtown Corvallis location will notice a nearby artisans fair set up adjacent to the market. That operation is run independently of the farmers market.
No live music will be performed at either marketplace until COVID-19 restrictions are eased. Mask mandates are in place for everyone 5 or older and hand washing stations will be in place.
Other COVID safety protocols include an online portal where customers can make their purchases ahead of time and simply pick up their order at the stall to reduce the amount of time folks need to spend on-site.
Those looking to order online can do so using the Locally Grown website at locallygrown.localfoodmarketplace.com.
Both markets will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will run until the week before Thanksgiving.