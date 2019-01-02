The first babies of 2019 for Albany and Corvallis were born on day two of the New Year, which isn’t an unusual occurrence, said a Samaritan Health Services spokeswoman.
Corvallis’ first baby of the new year is Ashley Liu, who was born at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday.
Ashley joins mother Na Li, father Zhaoqi Liu and two-year-old sister Sophia Liu.
“The first baby is so lucky,” said Zhaoqi Liu, an Oregon State University junior.
The hospital traditionally gives the family of the first baby a gift basket, said Amy Yardley, the public information officer for the hospital. However, this year, the basket was a functional bassinet filled with toys, blankets and a hooded towel for the baby, plus champagne flutes and sparkling cider for the parents.
Zhaoqi Liu said the family has some support from his parents, but he does have one regret about the timing:
“I’m still a college student. I wish I could have finished college first,” he said.
Zhaoqi Liu also expressed his hopes for his new daughter.
“We want to give her and her sister the best education we can. We hope they can become useful people for the community,” he said.
In Albany, Owen Riley Anderson, all 8 pounds and 7 ounces, was born at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Owen was mother Sarah White’s second child, and dad Cade Anderson’s first.
“I’m pretty stoked. … Seeing him was pretty intense,” said Anderson, 23.
The Albany couple has been discussing marriage lately.
“We didn’t really plan on him, but we’re very excited to have him here,” said White, 31.
“We’re getting a house in the future, planning on saving. We’re taking things one thing at a time. We kind of did things backwards,” White added.