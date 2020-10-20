Corvallis, Albany leaf pickup begins

As the days get shorter and the temperature drops, the trees have begun to change color signalling the change of seasons.

The Fall Leaf Collection Program began Monday in Corvallis and will continue into the first week of December. Republic Services will pick up leaf piles placed in the street once a week, often on the same day as your normal garbage collection.

The Fall Leaf Collection Program is the only time leaves may be deposited in the street.

Some tips from Republic Service's website include:

• Rake leaves into piles on the street the evening before your scheduled leaf pick-up day.

• Do not rake leaves into curbside bike lanes. Please use your yard debris cart if there is a bike lane in front of your residence.

• Place leaf piles one foot from the curb to allow space for rain water to runoff along the curb line.

• Make sure leaves do not block catch basins or storm drains.

• Avoid parking vehicles near leaf piles, as Republic Services cannot collect leaves blocked by vehicles.

Albany's program begins on Oct. 26 and lasts through Dec. 11. Helpful tips from the website: