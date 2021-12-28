Corvallis, Albany airports get infusion of federal funds

The $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill will be funneling $43 million to Oregon airports, including nearly $450,000 for operations in the mid-valley.

The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $295,000 and the Albany Municipal Airport is getting $159,000, according to news release issued by the offices of Rep. Peter DeFazio and Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

DeFazio played a pivotal role in the bill from his position as chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Wyden and Merkley noted their strong support of the bill that emerged in the Senate.

“The funding announced by the Federal Aviation Administration will help fund upgrades to airports across Oregon, both large and small,” DeFazio said. “I’m pleased the Biden administration is moving swiftly to get our state and the nation the resources needed to rebuild.”

“Having safe and sustainable airports benefits Oregonians who want to stay connected to out-of-state loved ones, and businesses that rely on the airways to expand economic opportunity,” Merkley said.

Added Wyden: “I’ll keep battling for Oregon to get our fair share of federal resources for these airports as well as for additional infrastructure needs in our state’s rural, urban and suburban communities.”

Corvallis and Albany officials are not sure yet how the new funds might be spent. Part of the issue is that with such a wide variety of federal assistance coming to states because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be a challenge to keep up.

“This release was news to staff,” Matt Harrington, public information officer for Albany, said about the Dec. 17 announcement.

Harrington added, “Albany will use this allocation of funds to advance projects in our Airport Master Plan to modernize and improve the airport facilities.”

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard originally said he thought the funding already had been received by the city and would be applied to an ongoing runway lights project.

A day later Shepard advised that it was in fact “new funding” that had no strings attached.

“The allowable uses are pretty broad, so city staff will be evaluating the highest and best use for the funds to support the airport operations,” Shepard.

More than 50 airports received funding, topped by Portland International at more than $20 million. The smallest grants were for $110,000.

In addition to PDX large grants went to Eugene ($3.89 million), Rogue Valley in Medford ($3.8 million) and Roberts Field in Redmond ($3.6 million).

The new funds must be spent in the next fiscal year, with a total of approximately $210 million overall set to come to Oregon air facilities in the next five years.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

