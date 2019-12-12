Corvallis airport to get $2.15 million fence

The city of Corvallis is about to embark upon what appears to be the longest and most expensive fence project in its history.

The city has received a $2.15 million grant from the federal government that will pay for a new fence around the entire 11,000-acre Corvallis Municipal Airport property south of town. Counting the Airport Industrial Park, the city controls 15,000 acres, more than three times the land at Oregon State University.

The fence will be 19,000 linear feet, or 3.6 miles.

The airport improvement grant was announced by House Rep. Peter DeFazio, who noted “This is great news for the city of Corvallis and all who use this airport to travel to and from the Willamette Valley. This is a perfect example of how federal and local governments can work together on important investments that support local businesses and the general aviation community.”

The city plans to design and build the fence next year, said Tony Beach, airport and parking program specialist for Corvallis.

Beach gave the Gazette-Times a tour Thursday morning, which gave him the opportunity to show off the new rehabilitated runway and other bells and whistles in addition to scoping out the fence project.