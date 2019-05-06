The city of Corvallis is expanding its program of green bike lines on busy city streets.
Crews began installing the “thermoplastic” layer at Northwest Ninth Street and Buchanan Avenue last week, with 10 additional intersections planned over the next two springs, said Josh Capps, active transportation specialist with the city’s Public Works Department.
“We are very excited about the projects,” Capps said.
Capps said that the thermoplastic coating “is what is known as a seasonal, durable product, which means it has a very small window on when it can be installed. The weather has to be just right.”
The material is literally “baked” onto the asphalt, Capps said, adding that “green material is becoming standard across the U.S., being applied in some cases along the entire length of bike lanes to increase the overall visibility, identify potential areas of conflict for vehicle/bicycle mixing and reinforce the priority for bicyclists in conflict areas.”
Before this project the city had just one green lane, on southbound Kings Boulevard where it turns into Van Buren Avenue. That installation was done in April 2017. It will receive a touch-up in this go-round.
The city has budgeted about $50,000 for the project, with $25,000 each coming from the 2018-19 spending plan and next year’s budget; thus, the two-phased operation. This year’s projects are set to be completed by July 1. The money is being allocated from the city’s street fund.
Here is a list of the intersections that are going green:
• Northbound Kings Boulevard at Buchanan Avenue.
• Southbound Kings at eastbound Van Buren Avenue.
• Westbound Harrison Boulevard at Kings Boulevard.
• Eastbound Circle between Ninth Street and Highway 99W.
• Westbound Buchanan at 9th Street.
• Westbound Harrison at 9th Street.
• Eastbound Monroe at 14th Street.
• Eastbound Western Boulevard at Fourth Street.
• Westbound Monroe at Ninth Street.
• Westbound Western at 26th Street.
City staff still are working on whether to also add the green coating on northbound and southbound lanes on 26th at Western.