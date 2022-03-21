Corvallis actor, activist says he's is no 'cookie-cutter' candidate for Congress

Jake Matthews helps catch bad guys on TV as a high-tech crime fighter and he's running for Congress to build a high-tech Oregon for the 21st Century.

The co-star of CBS's "Wisdom of the Crowd" might be a familiar face for fans of "Bosch," "Legends" and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

His real life role is running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, one of the longest-serving Oregonians on Capitol Hill representing House District 4.

Born and raised in Northborough, Massachusetts, Matthews, studied economics and government at Boston University and came to Corvallis, where he attended flight school, about two years ago. He believes he can best serve on the national stage.

There are eight Democrats and one Republican running to replace DeFazio, who is retiring after 18 terms in office and winning reelection by five points in 2020. DeFazio, 74, is a co-founder of the U.S. House Progressive Caucus and a longtime advocate for education funding, health care expansion and transportation.

Will eschew most of the salary

The communities spanning U.S. House District 4 — parts of Lane, Jackson and Benton counties — are among the poorest in Oregon. Combined, their average household income amounts to around $24,000, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

That $24,000 per capita rate is what Matthews promises he take as pay while representing House District 4 in Congress. The rest of his $174,000 congressional salary, he said, will go toward helping Afghan refugees.

"We are not getting any richer," Matthews said. "But the rich are definitely getting richer."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Matthews believes those figures are proof DeFazio has been ineffective in bringing jobs to his own district and that's something he wants to change.

Futuristic-focused

At the core of Matthews campaign is his goal of building a city of the future in House District 4. The project would see Congress award contracts to companies with the best ideas for renewable cities where incomes would be adjusted by algorithms for cost of living and other factors.

Matthews, 34, wears many hats on and offscreen as an author, producer and community organizer. A Democrat, he's campaigned for President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton and Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

This year, he's running to dismantle the political machine churning out what he calls cookie-cutter politicians who lack new ideas.

The son of Indian immigrants, Matthews wants to be defined by his passion and ideas, not his race.

"I know more about JFK than I do about Mahatma Gandhi," Matthews said. "I think we can get to a place where we just stop talking about race."

Addressing divisiveness

Matthews believes racial inequalities are real and wrapped up in economics. The solutions, for him, are creating more jobs for more people.

As a Sunday school teacher, Matthews recalls an instance in which his white students could name hundreds of jobs they imagined doing when they grew up. Black students, he remembers, named only two or three.

Biased journalism, according Matthews, is what's fueling extremism across the political spectrum. To that end, he wants to revive some or most of the Fairness Doctrine, a former federal rule which required TV broadcasters to air issues of public importance, offering equal time to differing opinions.

For Matthews, Democrats needs to be more open about bridging America's divides in the age of Black Lives Matter, not less.

"I feel like the left thinks they can't support cops," Matthews said. "There is a future solution to all these things that isn't just so black and white."

The Republican Party, according to Matthews, no longer deserves bipartisan good will from across the political aisle. Its general ambivalence to the Jan. 6 insurrection, he said, is proof the party has failed its voters.

"Who are we reaching across the aisle to?" Matthews said. "This is not a respectable party anymore."

For Matthews, this House race is about raising the bar for what people want from their government.

"Expect more from your congressmen, expect more from your politicians," Matthews said. "Watch where your money's going, make sure that you get your money up, care about the economics."

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.