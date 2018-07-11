Subscribe for 17¢ / day

WRONG NAMES: In Wednesday's A1 story about President Trump pardoning Dwight and Stephen Hammond, mugshots of the president and Dwight Hammond were misidentified.

WRONG DATE: A story in Tuesday's newspaper about an event in which volunteers will help remove non-native plants from the meadows of Marys Peak listed an incorrect day for the event. The event will take place on Sunday, July 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information about the event, email zakariahweinstein@gmail.com.

