WRONG NAMES: In Wednesday's A1 story about President Trump pardoning Dwight and Stephen Hammond, mugshots of the president and Dwight Hammond were misidentified.
WRONG DATE: A story in Tuesday's newspaper about an event in which volunteers will help remove non-native plants from the meadows of Marys Peak listed an incorrect day for the event. The event will take place on Sunday, July 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information about the event, email zakariahweinstein@gmail.com.
