Correction (Jan. 29)

Correction (Jan. 29)

{{featured_button_text}}

TIMBER UNITY: Angelita Sanchez, 40, of Sweet Home, is secretary of the grassroots group Timber Unity. Her office was incorrectly stated in a story that ran in Tuesday’s edition.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Death at Hells Canyon
Local

Death at Hells Canyon

  • Updated

A Benton County road worker who died on the job last summer was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment that was owned…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News