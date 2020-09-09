Corps closes recreation areas at Foster, Green Peter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recreation areas managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Foster and Green Peter dams have been closed due to multiple fires burning throughout the Willamette Valley, according to a news release form the agency.

“The wildfires burning throughout Oregon can be fast-moving and unpredictable,” said Tami Schroeder, Portland District park manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “It is very important to check conditions before traveling to recreation areas, as local authorities can issue evacuation orders and close roads when conditions change, sometimes with little to no notice. The Corps will close areas if they become part of an evacuation zone.”

According to the news release, the Corps’ primary concern is maintaining safe operations for people and critical infrastructure. The agency will continue to staff facilities and project sites if it is safe to do so to ensure power production, water outflows and recreation opportunities.

Other Corps-managed recreation areas that are closed include spots near Detroit, Cougar, Blue River, Lookout Point, Dexter, Hills Creek and Fall Creek dams.