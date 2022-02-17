Coronavirus vaccination events in Corvallis, Monroe, Philomath start this weekend

The Benton County Health Department is collaborating with the Oregon Health Authority and school districts to host COVID-19 vaccination events in Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath beginning Saturday, Feb. 19.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each event; first, second, third, booster and pediatric doses will be offered. Individuals 5 years or older are eligible to receive a vaccine. Those 12 years or older can receive a booster dose if they are at least five months past completing their primary series.

The schedule is as follows:

• Corvallis: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, Letitia Carson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and 3 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.

• Monroe: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.

• Philomath: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St.

No identification or proof of address is needed and individuals need not be permanent Oregon residents to get the vaccine. All clinics are fully accessible and interpreters will be available. Additional accommodations can be arranged by calling 541-766-6120.