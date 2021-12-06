Coronavirus infection levels rising in Oregon; Linn in the Top 4

Coronavirus infection levels are rising in Oregon, with Linn County posting some of the highest numbers.

Statewide, according to Monday’s weekly Oregon Health Authority community transmission report, the rate of new infections rose to 152.6 per 100,000, up from 96.6 during the week of Nov. 21.

Test positivity rose from 5.6% to 5.9%. Oregon health officials have said a 5% rate or below means the virus spread isn't prone to a spike in new cases. The reports do not include any impact of the new omicron variant, which has not been officially reported in Oregon as of Monday afternoon.

Linn registered 285.1 cases for 100,000 last week, with a positive rate of 7.3%. Linn had the fourth highest total last week, trailing only Crook (503.4), Coos 325.4) and Harney (315.9). Benton was at 139.4 per 100,000, with a positive test rate of 3.1%.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the rates in the less populous counties in Eastern Oregon have been more scattered and volatile. Crook’s low for the past four week was 183.4, while Harney’s 315.9 followed a week in which it was at 68.7. Linn has reported cases in a narrower range, with weekly numbers at 253.7, 227.8 and 160.2 preceding last week’s 285.1. Benton’s 139.4 followed weeks at 112.0, 117.4 and 51 .8.

Here are other items of note from the weekend reports:

Statewide totals: Oregon recorded 2,041 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday through Sunday, according to the OHA. The state’s total is now 396,501. There were 25 new deaths recorded, including five in Linn County and two in Benton County. The state death total is at 5,268.

As per the usual OHA practice, information on individuals deaths will not be available until Tuesday. Linn also recorded 115 new cases for a total of 14,966 and 184 deaths. Benton had 69 new cases and a total of 6,229 with 40 deaths.

The OHA report indicated 1,041 new cases Friday, 596 on Saturday and 404 on Sunday. Weekend numbers tend to lag behind the actual count because not all counties continue to tabulate cases during the weekend.

National numbers: According to the federal Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, there were 40,105 new cases reported Sunday, bringing the U.S. total to 49,002,475. There were 177 new fatalities, bringing the national total to 785,655.

Vaccinations: Oregon added 13,247 doses of vaccine to the state registry, including 3,898 third doses and booster shots. A total of 2,968,560 people have received at least one dose, with 2,691,521 completing a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations: As of Sunday there were 418 COVID-19 patients in state hospital beds, 23 more than Saturday. A total of 115 COVID patients were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 12 more than Saturday. A total of 91% of regular state beds were in use, with 92% of ICU beds occupied.

