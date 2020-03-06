CORONAVIRUS FIGURES (Updated March 6)

Information current as of 2 p.m. March 6, 2020:
OREGON
TEST RESULTS FOR PERSONS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Positive: 3
Negative: 64
Pending: 28
Total PUI since Jan. 24: 95
PERSONS UNDER MONITORING
Current: 190
PUM who have completed monitoring without developing symptoms or were determined to have no risk: 247
Total PUM since Jan. 24: 437
MID-VALLEY RESOURCES
Benton County Health Department: https://www.co.benton.or.us/health or 541-766-6835.
Linn County Health Department: https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ or 541-967-3888.
Oregon State University Student Health Services: https://studenthealth.oregonstate.edu/ or 541-737-9355 (students are advised to call the below number first)
Oregon State University Student Health Services Nurses Advice Line: 541-737-2724
OTHER STATES REPORTING CASES
Washington state: 51 to 100 (70 reported)
California: 21 to 50 (45 reported)
New York: 11 to 20 (14 reported)
Arizona: 1 to 5
Colorado: 1 to 5
Florida: 1 to 5
Georgia: 1 to 5
Illinois: 1 to 5
Maryland: 1 to 5
Massachusetts: 1 to 5
Nevada: 1 to 5
New Hampshire: 1 to 5
New Jersey: 1 to 5
North Carolina: 1 to 5
Rhode Island: 1 to 5
Tennessee: 1 to 5
Texas: 1 to 5
Wisconsin: 1 to 5
UNITED STATES
Total cases: 164
Total deaths: 11
States reporting cases: 19
U.S. CASES REPORTED TO THE CDC
Travel-related: 36
Person-to-person spread: 18
Under investigation: 110
Total cases: 164
CASES AMONG PERSONS REPATRIATED TO THE U.S.
Wuhan, China: 3
Diamond Princess cruise ship: 46