Cooling centers remain open in Benton, Linn counties
Cooling centers remain open in Benton, Linn counties

  • Updated
As the heat wave in Benton and Linn counties starts to gear down, temporary cooling centers will remain open Saturday as follows:

• Albany Public Library main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free transportation to and from the center within the Lebanon area will be available during that time frame by calling LINX Transit at 541-258-4920.

• Monroe Arts Association, 175 S. Fifth St., Monroe, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St., noon to 3 p.m.

• Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

