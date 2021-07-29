Cooling centers open Friday and Saturday in Benton, Linn counties

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 11 a.m. Saturday for Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, including the central and south Willamette Valley.
Benton and Linn counties can expect high temperatures around 100 degrees on Friday. Overnight lows are expected to dip down to the mid-60s.
Temporary cooling centers are scheduled for the following times and places:
- Albany Public Library main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
- Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
- Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Monroe Arts Association, 175 S. Fifth St., Monroe, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St., noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
- Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Philomath Fire Department, 1035 Main St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The forecast for daytime temperatures near 100 degrees will bring an increase in thermal inertia for individuals who do not have access to cooling resources. Thermal inertia refers to the slowness with which the temperature of a body approaches that of its surroundings. This means an individual will have a lower chance of experiencing overnight recovery cooling.
Higher-risk individuals, including the elderly, infants, those with preexisting health conditions that affect thermoregulation and those living in older and/or poorly insulated/ventilated dwellings are at greater risk during extreme heat events.
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, shelter in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is an emergency; if you notice someone exhibiting signs of it, call 911. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.