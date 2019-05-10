Around 2 p.m. Friday, the back upstairs corner of the Calapooia Center, where the Santiam Restaurant is tucked between a conference room and a staircase, was fairly quiet. An occasional chorus of “Yes, Chef” generated by a troop of students in tall white hats and checkered pants was the only distinguishable noise.
But an hour later, that quiet chorus grew into a thunderous symphony of pots and pans, hopes and dreams as five students battled it out for the title of Copper Chef during the 13th annual Linn-Benton Community College Copper Chef Competition.
Second-year students in the school’s culinary program rushed into the kitchen across the hall from the Santiam Restaurant around 2:30 p.m., were given a box full of ingredients and told to make two dishes, an appetizer and a first course within 90 minutes.
Within minutes, runners were darting between student chefs and the kitchen filled with the smell of maple bacon, oysters, duck and Cap'n Crunch cereal — the mystery ingredient.
“I’ve been amazed at the things they come up with,” said Stacy Lebar, an instructional specialist at LBCC. “I’ve been with them since the first day of their first year until now so, it’s been amazing.”
The competition mirrors the format of the TV cooking show “Chopped," in which chefs cook one round and judges score their plates. Judges for Friday's event included Lisa Hunter of Valley Catering, Conor Koller, the executive chef for Del Alma in Corvallis, Annie Baker, a private chef from Portland, and Jennifer Beaumont, director of hospitality for the Corvallis Knights.
Baker, who graduated from the LBCC culinary program herself and participated in the Copper Chef competition, said it was going well as she sat to taste and judge the first round, which included an oyster shooter trio, miso soup with Cap'n Crunch crusted pork belly and white wine and oyster soup.
Student chefs were given a runner and no other guidance other what ingredients were off limits. Everything in the box had to be used in some way but they could supplement with other ingredients as long as they weren’t made beforehand. Curry paste, for example, was out of the question but beet powder was fair game.
Going into the competition, student chef Chris Fabbi said he was excited.
“I think I’m pretty good at coming up with stuff on the fly,” he said before learning what the ingredients were. After encountering the box, he presented smoked oysters topped with fire roasted peppers stuffed with Camembert Cap'n Crunch and delicate squash with fresh basil and learned quickly that 90 minutes meant 90 minutes when he was unable to plate his first course meal.
“Chris couldn’t win the competition but I said he could finish his dish if he wanted to and he did,” Lebar said.
Tony Franco, who grew up watching his parents cook and developed a love of flavor, did finish in time, presenting pan-seared duck with sage brown butter, grilled herbed delicate squash and a Parisian potato, tomato and pepper confit that stole the show, beating out fellow student chefs Fabbi, Trystan Nguyen, Isaiah Weeks and Tirrah Garofallou.
Franco, who said sauces were his favorite thing to cook, but opted for a different route for his main course, won a $300 Italian-made copper pan and bragging rights.
“They create amazing things,” Lebar said. “We can’t tell them how to cook something; they consistently, every year, make amazing things.”