The premise of the Emergency Food Cookoff Challenge at Saturday’s Albany Farmers' Market was pretty simple: in 30 minutes prepare a delicious meal from non-perishable foods that can be stored in a disaster preparedness kit.
But the cookoff’s organizers decided to mix it up a little this year by peppering the three competitors with disaster preparedness trivia. The winner of the first round of questions got to pick an ingredient of their choice provided by farmers' market vendors to add to their dish. The losers had bonus ingredients randomly assigned to them.
And the winner of the second round of trivia got an “aftershock” card they could play in order to force their competitors to take shelter under their cook stations for one minute.
Chuck Perino, Albany’s emergency manager, said the goal of the event, in its second year, was to raise awareness of the ways people can prepare their families for a disaster.
“It’s a fun way of promoting preparedness,” he said.
Perino said people often think getting emergency supplies just means buying kits of emergency foods, but a cheaper way to prepare is to just gradually build up emergency supplies by buying extra non-perishable foods on regular grocery shopping trips.
“You can go buy a case of emergency supplies at Costco, that’s great, but you can also just pick up an extra can of beans each week and probably make better foods with it,” he said.
Perino said the city had would-be competitors submit recipes online and then selected three people to cook their recipe at the competition. For participating, each competitor got to take home the camp stove on which they prepared their meals.
Perino said the idea of tasking competitors with using an ingredient from the farmers' market, which included non-perishable things such as preserves and beef sticks, was to show that the farmers' market too can be a place to go to stock up on emergency foods.
“It’s great food and it fits with the theme,” he said.
This year’s winner was Melissa Kemmer, of Albany, who was in the competition last year. She brought her “Nacho Disaster” recipe this year.
She called the meal a “dumpster recipe” because if you are missing an ingredient you can just leave it out or throw in something else in. This proved true in the competition too: Kemmer was randomly assigned a jar of sweet and sour chili sauce after the first trivia round, which she added to the recipe. She said it ended up working well in the dish.
“I think it’s important to prepare for a disaster and these recipes are so versatile you can do them at home even when it’s not a disaster.”