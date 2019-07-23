A Philomath man already serving 50 years in prison for raping a child will serve an additional 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing a second victim.
Raymond Merl Turner was sentenced on Monday by Benton County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Donohue.
Turner, 58, was found guilty by a jury in May of three counts each of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse.
The abuse occurred between February 2005 and June 2007, when the victim — a young girl who had been left in the care of Turner and his wife — was between the ages of 4 and 5.
In October 2017, Turner was convicted of 38 criminal offenses, including 12 counts of first-degree rape, in a case involving another young girl.
In a letter to the court, the victim in the latest case asked the judge to impose the maximum allowable sentence, saying she is still suffering from the effects of Turner’s abuse.
Senior Deputy Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko also requested the maximum sentence and asked that it be tacked onto the prison term in the earlier case, arguing that to do otherwise would minimize the magnitude of the crimes against the second victim.
Turner’s court-appointed defense attorney, Mike Flinn, asked for the sentences to be served concurrently, saying that would give Turner hope and encourage him to focus on reform during his incarceration.
In the end, the judge sided with the prosecution. Donohue imposed a 25-year sentence in the current case and ordered that it be served consecutively with the sentence in Turner’s earlier conviction, effectively handing Turner a 75-year jolt behind bars.
If he ever gets out, Turner will remain on post-prison supervision for the rest of his life.
At Monday's sentencing hearing, Flinn argued that imposing the two sentences consecutively would be unconstitutional. In an interview on Tuesday, he said he would ask Oregon Public Defense Services to appeal on his client's behalf.