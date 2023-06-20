The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing road work in Halsey.

The project, which is expected to be completed later this year, involves repairing the road and making improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists accessing the downtown district.

ODOT has shared a work schedule; however, work is weather-dependent and schedules may change.

In the next six months, ODOT plans to:

Install curbs and sidewalks, and complete the base paving on the asphalt section from F Street to American Drive.

Install curbs and sidewalks, repair the road base and complete the base paving on the concrete section from F Street to the south city limits.

This work was estimated to start June 19, and will require lane restrictions. A detour around Halsey using I-5 will be in place due to the 10-foot maximum lane width for vehicles and trucks.

Drivers are asked to use caution, as the speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 25 mph.

Here’s a roundup of recently completed projects in the Halsey area:

New stormwater systems have been installed, including pipes and basins.

New swales were put in at Central Linn Elementary School and Crowell Lane.

The road has been made more level north of F Street, and sidewalks have been installed.

Five new retaining walls with a decorative treatment have been built throughout town.