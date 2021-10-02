Contested sheriff's races rare for Linn and Benton counties, though maybe not next year

Linn County will have its first contested race for sheriff in more than 15 years, with Deputy Jon Raymond competing with Undersheriff Michelle Duncan for the role of the county’s top cop next year.
The news comes after current Sheriff Jim Yon announced last month that he will not be seeking reelection. Duncan had been announced as the new undersheriff the week prior, and she indicated then that she was open to running for sheriff at some point.
At the moment, however, she has not yet filed to run and says her primary focus is on getting the renewal of the four-year law enforcement levy passed, which is on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Linn Co. candidates
“Yes, I will be running for sheriff,” she said in a follow-up interview. “Right now, I’m going to concentrate on helping with whatever I can on the levy, I believe that’s the most important thing for our office and the public right now. After that, I will focus on me and my campaign.”
Duncan has been with the agency for 24 years, working her way up through the ranks to become the first female undersheriff in the county’s history. If elected next year, she would become the first woman to hold the office of Linn County Sheriff.
Raymond first joined the LCSO as a corrections deputy in 1999, working in the jail for six years before transferring to patrol duty. He says that he sees inefficiencies in the department, particularly in how many hours he sees patrol deputies spending in the office filling out paperwork.
“A deputy writes a traffic citation, if it’s a handwritten one then later they have to go back in and plug it into the computer,” he said. “I think we should have someone in our records department plugging those things into the computer … then we can focus on having deputies serving more of their deputy function and being out on the road.”
Current Sheriff Jim Yon said that what can seem like mismanagement to some people is actually an important part of protecting the county, and the sheriff’s office itself, from liability.
“An example would be somebody at the county parks who gets injured and we’re in there,” Yon said of times when extra documentation may be necessary. “To protect the county from different liabilities … it’s just those documentation things that will save the county some time, interest and money, which in turn saves the taxpayer.”
He also said this is an example of the ways in which the sheriff has to consider things beyond just the direct law enforcement practicalities.
“I always have to look at everything 360 degrees and from 30,000 feet, and then come down to a lower elevation for a more detailed look if I need to,” Yon said. “I’ve worked my way up through the chain of command and learned a lot of things that way that I would not have learned otherwise.”
As to why Raymond’s never been promoted to leadership positions in his 22 years on the job, Raymond said that’s always how he liked it. Now, though, he thinks it’s time to pursue the top spot.
“I have always enjoyed what I do so much in my ability to be there for the people and help them hands-on, but have never wanted to move into that position of a supervisor where my hands are bit more tied and I can’t help them as much,” Raymond said. “But … as the sheriff, I get to lead the deputies on how to care for that position.”
When Raymond announced his run, he selected Deputy Travis Boshart to be his running mate. Even though the role of undersheriff isn’t elected and is instead appointed by the sitting sheriff, Raymond is essentially promising that he would make Boshart the new undersheriff if elected.
Local sheriff elections
Historically, the job of sheriff has been given to the undersheriff following the retirement of the sitting sheriff. Either the top officer retires early, as Bruce Riley did in 2018 when Yon took over, or they finish out their term and then decide not to run. Typically, the undersheriff then runs unopposed for the next sheriff term.
The last time there was a competition for the office was during the May 16, 2006 primary election. In that race, incumbent Sheriff Tim Mueller had challenges from Michael Spasaro and Keith Leopard. In Benton County, the last contested race — on the ballot, a crucial distinction to bear in mind — was clear back in November of 1978.
At that time, sheriff was a partisan office unlike the nonpartisan race it is now thanks to a 1995 revision to Oregon election statutes. In 1978, incumbent Republican John Dolan was challenged by Democrat Paul Branham and the Republican emerged triumphant.
There were actually a couple of contested election cycles in Benton County since that year, but none of the opponents to the sitting sheriff or undersheriff actually made it to the ballot.
In 2006, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Burright ran against then-Undersheriff Diana Simpson, but he was dropped from the ballot and lost his job after it was discovered he lied or exaggerated about his credentials. He claimed to have graduated from Corvallis High School and obtained a degree from Farington University. In truth, he dropped out of high school and Farington was not an accredited institution.
In 2010, a similar situation happened after William Courier was removed from the ballot before the May election. It could not be confirmed why, exactly, but officials with the Benton County Clerk’s Office said simply that “he didn’t qualify.” Both incidents led to Simpson running unopposed on the general election ballots in 2006 and 2010.
This year, sitting Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall has already filed and is currently running unopposed. He says that contested sheriff’s races are so rare because people tend to do a good job in the role.
“I do think it’s fairly rare because if you’ve got a sitting sheriff who’s doing a good job … you get that community support and then you don’t have people challenging that position,” he said. “I hope the citizens of Linn County end up with the best possible candidate and the best possible sheriff. Jim Yon’s done a great job and the guys who came before him did a great job, too.”
This year, at least, voters will have a choice — something Raymond says has been missing from the election landscape for too long.
“I am making it official; the voters will get to decide their next Sheriff,” Raymond said in his campaign announcement.
If more people file to run, the sheriff’s race will appear on the May primary ballot. If any candidate receives a majority of the vote, they automatically move, uncontested, to the November ballot. If neither of those things happen, voters will choose between the two candidates on Nov. 8, 2022.
The deadline to file for candidacy is March 8.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.